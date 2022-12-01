Steph McGovern Reveals She’s Turned Down I’m A Celebrity 'Several Times' Due To Health Condition

Steph McGovern has revealed she has been forced to turn down several offers to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! because of an existing health condition.

The Steph’s Packed Lunch star explained that life in the jungle would be tough because of how her body would react due to her irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

“I’m not scared about eating things,” she told Entertainment Daily.

“My main worry would be how my body would react.

“You see, I’m the type of person who gets a small bite and then my whole leg swells up.

“I’ve also got IBS too so I’d be scared that if I ate something that disagreed with me I’d probably end up s***ing myself on TV.

“It’s not mentally how I’d deal with it, but more physically how my body would work.”

IBS is a common condition that affects the digestive system and can cause symptoms including stomach cramps, bloating and diarrhoea.

Back in July, Steph revealed she was in “agony” and had lost weight after filming the summer series of Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Sharing a makeup-free photo on Instagram, which showed blisters on her face, Steph wrote: “Here’s a pic of me looking rough, let me explain why…

“We’re coming to the end of this series of Packed Lunch (we’re on a summer break after tomorrow) and whenever I get to the end of a long run I get poorly.

“I’ve always had this whatever job I’ve been doing. I bet lots of people are the same.

“This time I have a bad ear infection and blisters in/around my ear/hair/face. It has been agony.”

She continued: “I’m on a load of different drugs to try and treat infections and ease pain.

“Some of them are antibiotics, which has totally buggered up my gut health (you know how obsessed I am about that) so my IBS is back in full swing being a total bitch.

“Anyway, I’m not meaning to moan (it’s not a big deal in the grand scheme of things and I’ll be fine after some rest) - I just wanted to explain why I’ve been a bit quieter on here.

“And also to say, if you’re knackered/rundown/working too hard then please look after yourself and don’t let your health take a back seat like I have.”