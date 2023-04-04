Stephen Colbert's White-Power Zinger Of Donald Trump In Prison Is A Keeper

On the eve of Donald Trump’s indictment, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert pondered a potential stay behind bars for the former president. (Watch the video below.)

“What if he goes to jail?” Colbert said. “He could end up the head of a violent white supremacist gang ― but in prison this time.”

Advertisement

Trump encouraged a mob of his followers ― including several hate groups ― to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

And his uncomfortable ties ― intended or not — with racist organisations don’t end there. Remember his “very fine people on both sides” appraisal of a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a counterprotester was killed by a neo-Nazi? Or his recent dinner with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and rapping antisemite Kanye West?