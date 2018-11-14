Oxford Union Accused of 'Legitimising Racism And Fascism' As It Prepares To Host Steve Bannon

Students at the University of Oxford are demanding that an upcoming talk by alt-right activist Steve Bannon to be cancelled, as they accused the organisers of “legitimising racism and fascism”. Bannon was revealed on Wednesday as an upcoming speaker at the Oxford Union debating society. The former Trump aide and founder of far-right news site Breitbart is scheduled to visit the campus on Friday to give a “members-only” talk to students, where he will answer questions from Union president Stephen Horvath.

The Oxford Union has just quietly press released the fact that Steve Bannon is speaking there in 2 days. Exactly two weeks after the leader of the AfD pulled out following widespread complaint. What the fuck is wrong with them? They're just 4Chan with plummy accents. — Ellie Mae O'Hagan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MissEllieMae) November 14, 2018

A new addition to our term card, Former Chief Strategist to President Trump, Steve Bannon, will be joining us this Friday at 4pm. Check out the Facebook event here: https://t.co/MiMVTt8gzT



Please note: This event is strictly members only and no bags will be permitted — Oxford Union (@OxfordUnion) November 14, 2018

But members of the university’s Stand Up To Racism society have signed an open letter to the media condemning the Oxford Union for its decision. “The Oxford Union is once again giving a platform to a far right speaker, and by doing so legitimising racism,” the letter read. “Bannon is attempting to build an Islamophobic international of far-right groups and is looking to fascist Tommy Robinson here in Britain as a key figure for his movement. “Bannon was the white supremacists’ link to Donald Trump’s White House until August 2017.

Please sign & share the open letter calling on Oxford Union to cancel Alt-Right guru Steve Bannon speaking this Friday. https://t.co/t3swrIYA7Z#Oxford#StandUpToRacism — OxSUTR (@OxfordSUTR) November 14, 2018

Protest far right speaker Steve Bannon at the Oxford Union this Friday 16/11. Assemble St Michael's street, OX1 2DR 2.30 pm. https://t.co/WcROUHOWJP#Oxford#Standuptoracism — OxSUTR (@OxfordSUTR) November 14, 2018