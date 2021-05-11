Steve McQueen is to follow his hugely successful Small Axe series with a new project for the BBC. Last year, the Oscar-winning director and producer helmed five films for BBC One, focussing on the lives of West Indian immigrants in London between the 1960s and 1980s. It was announced on Tuesday morning that McQueen is to oversee a new three-part film series, titled Uprising, which will explore three major events that took place in 1981.

BBC/Rogan Productions/Lammas Park/Turbine Studios/John Russo Steve McQueen, the creator of Small Axe and Uprising

The first of these films – set to air on BBC One later this year – will centre around the New Cross fire tragedy, which killed 13 Black teenagers in January 1981. Following this will be a film about the Black People’s Day Of Action march, a demonstration six weeks after the New Cross fire which saw 20,000 people protesting to demand justice for the victims of the tragedy and insist that the establishment listen to the Black community. The final film will centre around the 1981 Brixton riots, with a BBC press release explaining that Uprising will go into detail about “how these three events intertwined [...] and how, in the process, race relations were defined for a generation”.

Mirrorpix via Getty Images Protesters on the Black People's Day Of Action march in 1981