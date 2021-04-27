Unite’s controversial £98m hotel and conference centre could face an independent QC-led review if any evidence of misspending is found, the favourite in the race to replace Len McCluskey has declared.

In a wide-ranging interview with HuffPost UK, assistant general secretary Steve Turner said that he was prepared to order a probe if there was any evidence of anything “untoward” over the handling of the project in Birmingham.

The new building complex, which will house the union’s regional headquarters as well as a four-star, 170 bed Aloft hotel and 1,000-seat conference centre, has been dogged by criticism as its costs soared by £40m.

The union has insisted the extra costs were caused by high standards of unionised labour, the need to strip cladding related to Grenfell changes and the addition of an extra floor onto the hotel.

Turner, who is in pole position to succeed McCluskey because of his endorsement by the traditionally dominant United Left grouping in the union, defended the “world class” building project and stressed it was an asset.

But he said that if he became general secretary he would overhaul the union’s financial processes and if there was any suggestion of unexplained spending he would order a review.

“If I felt that there was anything untoward or if there was evidence suggesting that there was anything untoward – and I haven’t seen any of that genuinely, I’ve not seen anything – if there was, then absolutely I would have an independent investigation into it because this is our members money.

“If I was genuinely concerned, then absolutely I would have an independent QC review. But I’ve been to Birmingham, I’ve had a look around the centre and it is a world class, fantastic facility. It will be picked up by others who want to use it for conferences, whether in the business world or in the trade union world.

“I think that will be a revenue earner. We’re not in negative equity, it’s already valued at well over 100 million quid. So my issue with it is not the build itself. My issue with it really is about due diligence and oversight.”

Turner said transparency for union members was among his concerns.

“We’re all as guilty as anybody else because we’ve all been in the executive [council] meetings where things have been raised and the cost implications have not perhaps been discussed in the way in which they should have been discussed.