Steve Wright at Broadcasting House, London in 1981. Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Tributes have flooded in for “inspirational” broadcaster Steve Wright following the DJ’s death, aged 69.

Wright joined the BBC in the 1970s and hosted Steve Wright In The Afternoon on Radio 2 for more than 20 years, as well as being a long-standing presenter of Top Of The Pops.

Soon after the news was announced by the presenter’s family, fellow BBC broadcaster Sara Cox described Wright as “a really, really kind person” during her Radio 2 show. She told listeners that her fellow DJs were “absolutely shattered”.

Sara Cox’s tribute to Steve Wright, which was just on Radio 2 just now. pic.twitter.com/3IJek2egLF — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 13, 2024

She said: “It’s really hard to know what to say about the news of Steve Wright’s passing, except we are all absolutely devastated and shocked and blindsided by this news.

“Steve was an extraordinary broadcaster, a really, really kind person.

“He was witty, he was warm, and he was a huge, huge part of the Radio 2 family, and I know my fellow DJs will be absolutely shattered too.

“And I imagine you’re feeling sad, too, and we are here for your messages.

“If you’d like to reach out, if you’d like to share your thoughts or memories about Steve, please do.

“Because we’ve all lost a lovely friend who’s been a big part of our lives for so many years.

“So we’re going to try and do Steve proud for the rest of the show and play the music that he loved.”

His long-time BBC colleague Ken Bruce said he was “totally shocked” by the news as he revealed they were planning to celebrate Wright’s “richly deserved” MBE with a lunch in the near future in a tribute post on social media.

“An outstanding and innovative broadcaster whose listeners loved him. What a loss to the world of radio,” he added.

Here are some of the many tributes made on social media.

Steve Wright is one of our greatest ever broadcasters.



He made everything sound effortless, and worked so hard to make every show world class. He was a constant inspiration to me on how to do radio that sounded big.



When I first started doing shows at Radio 2, he and I spent… pic.twitter.com/JaDhslh0n7 — Scott Mills (@scott_mills) February 13, 2024

What a man. What a legend.

The broadcaster’s broadcaster. One of the kindest, loveliest people I’ve had the pleasure to work with. Thanks for the support & music chat over the years. Can’t believe we won’t meet in the bowels of MV for our weekly catch up. Love ya Wrighty💔 pic.twitter.com/Vro3Osj7ff — Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) February 13, 2024

One of the greats. Awful news.



Steve Wright: Radio 2 presenter dies aged 69 https://t.co/eUs2MkBQDK — Simon Mayo 🇺🇦 (@simonmayo) February 13, 2024

Totally shocked to hear the news about the great Steve Wright. We were planning lunch to celebrate the award of his richly deserved MBE. An outstanding and innovative broadcaster whose listeners loved him. What a loss to the world of radio. — Ken Bruce (@RealKenBruce) February 13, 2024

Steve Wright was a radio giant. Better than that, he was a genuinely nice, thoughtful and loyal man. Going to miss his craft and care. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) February 13, 2024

As a teenager the job I wanted most in the world was to be part of Steve Wright's posse. He made radio seem so joyous. What terribly sad news, and what a brilliant broadcaster he was. https://t.co/C8EuyoovCP — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 13, 2024

I am so sad that my dear friend Steve Wright has passed away. He was a great broadcaster and we just loved one another’s company. I was shocked at the news and will miss him terribly. — Tony Blackburn OBE. (@tonyblackburn) February 13, 2024

Absolutely shocked and devastated to hear of the passing of my friend, colleague and radio legend Steve Wright. Can’t believe he’s not with us anymore. We have lost a broadcasting giant. Sending all my love to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/8ZNE6q6aTx — Gary Davies (@djgarydavies) February 13, 2024

Still finding it hard to believe that the broadcasting legend Steve wright has passed away. I was his dep for more years than I care to remember. He lived for radio.He was generous with his time and knowledge. Total radio geek and revolutionary in his day

RIP Steve — Craig Charles (@CCfunkandsoul) February 13, 2024

I loved being a guest on Steve Wright’s show - and being a listener even more. No matter what was happening in real life, his programme was an oasis of breeziness and good humour. RIP to a brilliant broadcaster — Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) February 13, 2024

Born in Greenwich, London in 1954, the broadcaster joined BBC Radio 1 in 1980 to host a Saturday evening show before moving on to host Steve Wright In The Afternoon a year later until 1993.

Wright then fronted the Radio 1 Breakfast show for a year until 1995, then moved to commercial radio before returning to BBC Radio 2 in 1996 to host Steve Wright’s Saturday Show and Sunday Love Songs.

In 1999, he recreated Steve Wright In The Afternoon on Radio 2, which ran until 2022. Wright continued to present Sunday Love Songs on BBC Radio 2 and, since October last year, he presented the long-running show Pick Of The Pops.