Steven Seagal Joins Pro-Putin Political Party In Russia

Seagal, 69, revealed his party membership at a news conference, where he called for a crackdown on companies “defiling the environment.”

The Michigan-born Under Siege star, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin , on Saturday announced he’d joined the A Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth party.

Anton Novoderezhkin via Getty Images Steven Seagal was introduced as a new member of the A Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth party at the weekebd

“Without being able to arrest people, when we just fine them, they are probably making more money off the production of the things that are defiling the environment,” Seagal said, according to Reuters.

Putin granted Seagal Russian citizenship in November 2016. Since 2018, he’s has been Moscow’s goodwill ambassador to the US.

The unpaid role assists “the development and implementation of various projects for bilateral cooperation in the field of culture, arts, science, education, sports, public and youth exchanges,” according to Russian’s Foreign Ministry.

Seagal is also involved “in the preservation of memorial sites in the US that are somehow connected with Russia” and “research into and the promotion of the Russian America legacy,” the ministry said in 2018.