A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a car hit a group of pedestrians outside a club in Stockport on Sunday.

A 30-year-old man died following the collision at about 10.45pm on Sunday outside The Salisbury Club on Truro Avenue, in Brinnington.

Shortly before 10pm on Monday a 30-year-old man handed himself in at a Manchester police station, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Before the emergency services arrived on Sunday, the car – believed to be a black Audi A4 – fled the scene.

It was later found abandoned in lane two of the M60 motorway, near to Redrock, and seized by officers.

Two men, aged 31 and 33, also suffered minor injuries, police said.