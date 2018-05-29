A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a car hit a group of pedestrians outside a club in Stockport on Sunday.
A 30-year-old man died following the collision at about 10.45pm on Sunday outside The Salisbury Club on Truro Avenue, in Brinnington.
Shortly before 10pm on Monday a 30-year-old man handed himself in at a Manchester police station, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Before the emergency services arrived on Sunday, the car – believed to be a black Audi A4 – fled the scene.
It was later found abandoned in lane two of the M60 motorway, near to Redrock, and seized by officers.
Two men, aged 31 and 33, also suffered minor injuries, police said.
Detective Inspector Andy Butterworth, from Greater Manchester Police’s major incident team, said: “Our investigation does not stop here and we are continuing to question the man in custody.
“We are still gathering information from witnesses and will continue to recover any details which can help explain this man’s last moments and provide his family with the answers they deserve.
“He and his family continue to be at the forefront of everyone’s minds at this heart-breaking time.
“I would still urge anyone with any information about this tragic incident to please contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 9790 quoting reference number 2575 of 27/05/18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.