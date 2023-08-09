Cats Pooping On Your Lawn? These 7 Plants Could Help

YONCA60 via Getty Images

Whether you have your own cats or just live near a feline fan, chances are you’ve experienced some unwelcome deposits on your lawn (and no, we’re not just talking about that ‘gift’ of a deceased shrew, here).

While cat poop can’t harm your garden, it certainly doesn’t add much to the overall beauty of the site, especially considering they sometimes dig their own latrines. Plus, a parasite called toxoplasma gondii can be found in feline faeces after they eat birds, which can certainly affect you (though most of the time, our immune system overrides it).

Advertisement

Cats tend to mark their territory through urine or, unfortunately, poop – which is known as middening – but thankfully there are a few plants you can grow to help to repel the protective pets.



1) Lavender

Cats hate its strong scent, which is conveniently delicious to humans. As added pluses, it looks beautiful and blossoms year-round.



2) Rosemary

Another pleasant-smelling plant to humans, the scent of this tasty herb is seriously off-putting to cats (triple win, IMO).



3) Pennyroyal

The oil of this beautiful bloom is used as a natural pest repellant, and the effects work on cats too. This is due to its high concentration of pulegone, a toxic phytochemical.

Advertisement



4) Lemon thyme

This works because cats are generally put off by citrus scents, which is especially strong when the leaves are crushed (i.e. when your cat steps on or near them).



5) Geraniums

The pretty petals aren’t just lookers ― they can help to repel everything from fleas to cats. But be careful growing them if you’ve got curious pets of your own ― they can be toxic to cats, dogs, and even horses.



6) Blackberry bushes

If (like me) you’re unbelievably excited for blackberry season, the news that the plants can naturally repel cats might make the prospect even tastier. The thorns are very off-putting to cats (am I the only one who thinks their pretty white flowers are seriously underrated?).



7) Scaredy cat plant