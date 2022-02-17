Storm Dudley Even Forced Sheep To Hide In The Last Place You'd Expect

Whiff of Damien Hirst as these local sheep shelter from the storm in a bus stop. #lifeimitatesart #StormDudley pic.twitter.com/p9CwtpI7ns — Your username is far too long (@FarUser) February 16, 2022

Storm Dudley swept through the UK on Wednesday with winds so strong, even sheep had to seek cover.

In an extremely cute photo makes the rounds on Twitter on Thursday morning, five very woolly sheep can be seen hiding in a bus shelter.

People wasted no time in comparing it to the children’s cartoon Shaun The Sheep...

No worries - 10 mins later... pic.twitter.com/rYExFcdwXU — Foxton Rox (@FoxtonRox) February 16, 2022

And who can blame them, especially as the Met Office issued an amber wind warning before the storm?

Wind gusts got up to 101mph on mountain tops while heavy rain hit trees, railway cables and power lines across Scotland, north England and Northern Ireland, leading to major train cancellations.

Thousands were left stranded without power in Cumbria, North Yorkshire and Lancashire the following morning.

Where the strongest gusts were recorded during Storm Dudley PA GraphicsPress Association Images

Storm Eunice is expected to follow on Friday, while the Met Office has now issued an amber warning for the majority of England and Wales.