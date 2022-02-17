Storm Eunice: What A Rare Red Weather Warning Actually Means

Large waves in Blackpool during Storm Dudley on Wednesday – Storm Eunice is expected to be much more dangerous Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images

The Met Office has just issued a red weather warning ahead of Storm Eunice – meaning it is very likely to have a high impact on the UK on Friday.

Eunice follows Storm Dudley, which rocked parts of north east England and Scotland on Wednesday.

But Friday’s weather is expected to be significantly more severe, considering the Met Office has just upgraded its warning from amber to red.

No.10 has just announced it will be holding an emergency COBRA meeting (the civil contingencies committee which handles national disruption) on Thursday to address the impact from Dudley and how to mitigate the effects of Eunice.

So what should we expect?

The Met has explained that a red warning means we should expect “significant disruption and dangerous conditions” due to Eunice’s strong winds.

A red warning means: “Dangerous weather is expected and, if you have not done so already, you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather.

“It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure.”

It means flying debris could pose a danger to life, while damage to buildings and homes (where roofs could be blown off or power lines brought down) is also a possibility.

Trees may be uprooted, while roads, bridges and railway lines may close triggering further delays and cancellations to all travel services.

Powers cuts could affect mobile phone coverage.

Closer to the coast and sea fronts, large waves should be expected to hit the shore, potentially pushing beach debris onto roads and into coastal homes.

Flooding of properties near the shore is also a high risk.

The Met Office previously issued an amber alert for southern England and Wales, warning of 60-70mph wind gusts. In some areas, particularly around the coast, this wind could even reach up to 100mph.

Where is the red weather warning for?

Southwest England along with south Wales are likely to experience the most disruption.

This includes Bristol, Cornwall, Devon, Gloucestershire, Isles of Scilly, North Somerset, Somerset and South Gloucestershire.

In Wales, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan will be affected too.

The storm to set to begin from around 7am on Friday. As of Thursday, it has already started to develop across the Atlantic Ocean on its way to Europe.

However, winds are expected to ease from the west around late morning in the UK and the red warning is likely to be lifted around midday.

#StormEUNICE Likely to have greater impacts, more widley than #Dudley ..esp Eng/Wales



The storm has started its development process out in the Atlantic and will sweep across the UK through Friday



Now's the time to survey the garden for loose items & consider your travel plans pic.twitter.com/bWKFFVrB19 — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) February 17, 2022

The amber warning across the East Midlands, East of England, London, South East England, North West England, South West England, Wales and the West Midlands will not lift until 9pm.

This warning is for extremely strong winds on Friday too, but means that there is likely to be a little less disruption compared to the areas under a red weather warning.

A yellow warning is in place from 3am on Friday to 6pm for snow in Scotland, North East England, North West England and Northern Ireland, which could affect travel.

Rural communities could be briefly cut off due to power cuts and travel delays on the roads.

The Met has clarified that “not all areas within the warning area are expected to see snow”, but some inland places could see up to 5cm of snow.