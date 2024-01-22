Storm Isha Slams Britain With 100mph Winds – With More To Come

BLACKPOOL: Waves break on the sea front in Blackpool. Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images

After the latest winter storm lashed Britain with heavy rain and winds that topped 100 miles an hour, another is on the way in the space of 36 hours.

The Met Office had issued an unusual wind warning for the whole country before Storm Isha, which peaked overnight after exceeding forecasts for 90 mile-per-hour gusts.

The hammering knocked out power and caused flooding along river valleys, with tens of thousands of people left without electricity and hundreds of trains cancelled.

Isha is the ninth named storm since September and a 10th – named Jocelyn by the Irish forecaster Met Eireann – is due to bring more wind and rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The UK and Ireland storm season began with Agnes in late September and was followed by storms Babet, Ciarán, Debi, Elin, Fergus, Gerrit, Henk and now Isha.

And another one...



Storm Jocelyn has been named by @MetEireann.



This storm won't be as intense as Storm Isha, but still enough to bring some disruption across the north of the UK from heavy rain and strong winds. https://t.co/7aGuyUAxRv — Liam Dutton (@liamdutton) January 22, 2024

Isha littered roads and railways with downed trees that created deadly hazards and blocked travel, disrupting morning commutes.

Two motorists were killed. On Sunday night, an 84-year-old male passenger in a car in Scotland and a van driver in his 60s in Northern Ireland were killed when their vehicles struck toppled trees.

Planes bound for several airports were diverted, including flights bound for Dublin that ended up in France.

Here are pictures of the chaos wrought by the latest named storm.

BELFAST: Pedestrians walk past a car damaged by a fallen tree. Charles McQuillan via Getty Images

LONDON: People walk past a poster blown by the wind, on a street in London. via Associated Press

CARLISLE: Workers clear up Wotsits and Quavers savoury snacks from the M6 motorway northbound after the wind overturned lorries on the carriageway. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

LONDON: A digital display indicates the UK's current use of wind energy, as travellers wait to board delayed and re-arranged trains at Euston Station. Leon Neal via Getty Images

GLASGOW: Cover parked cars and the pavement following gusts from Storm Isha. Lucinda Cameron - PA Images via Getty Images