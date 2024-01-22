Storm Isha Slams Britain With 100mph Winds – With More To Come

After the latest winter storm lashed Britain with heavy rain and winds that topped 100 miles an hour, another is on the way in the space of 36 hours.
The Met Office had issued an unusual wind warning for the whole country before Storm Isha, which peaked overnight after exceeding forecasts for 90 mile-per-hour gusts.
The hammering knocked out power and caused flooding along river valleys, with tens of thousands of people left without electricity and hundreds of trains cancelled.
Isha is the ninth named storm since September and a 10th – named Jocelyn by the Irish forecaster Met Eireann – is due to bring more wind and rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The UK and Ireland storm season began with Agnes in late September and was followed by storms Babet, Ciarán, Debi, Elin, Fergus, Gerrit, Henk and now Isha.
Isha littered roads and railways with downed trees that created deadly hazards and blocked travel, disrupting morning commutes.
Two motorists were killed. On Sunday night, an 84-year-old male passenger in a car in Scotland and a van driver in his 60s in Northern Ireland were killed when their vehicles struck toppled trees.
Planes bound for several airports were diverted, including flights bound for Dublin that ended up in France.
Here are pictures of the chaos wrought by the latest named storm.