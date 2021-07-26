Stormzy's Nephew Can't Believe His Eyes As He Meets His Uncle's Waxwork In Adorable Video

Stormzy’s nephew couldn’t get over his uncle’s waxwork as he was introduced to his the Madame Tussauds figure for the first time in an adorable video.

The grime star is being immortalised in wax for the London tourist attraction and has spent the last year attending a number of sittings with artists to have hundreds of precise measurements and reference photographs taken.

A video of Stormzy seeing the nearly-finished product for the first time has now been shared, and it features the sweet moment his young nephew also sets eyes on it.

“Uncle Junior is not moving,” he says.

Stormzy then appears from behind a wall and the little boy exclaims: “Hey you scared me! Hey look, you’ve got two Uncle Juniors!”