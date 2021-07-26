Stormzy's Nephew Can't Believe His Eyes As He Meets His Uncle's Waxwork In Adorable Video

Stormzy’s nephew couldn’t get over his uncle’s waxwork as he was introduced to his the Madame Tussauds figure for the first time in an adorable video.
The grime star is being immortalised in wax for the London tourist attraction and has spent the last year attending a number of sittings with artists to have hundreds of precise measurements and reference photographs taken.
A video of Stormzy seeing the nearly-finished product for the first time has now been shared, and it features the sweet moment his young nephew also sets eyes on it.
“Uncle Junior is not moving,” he says.
Stormzy then appears from behind a wall and the little boy exclaims: “Hey you scared me! Hey look, you’ve got two Uncle Juniors!”
Stormzy, can also be seen on FaceTime with his mother, showing off the likeness.
The Vosi Bop star will continue to work with Madame Tussauds on putting the finishing touches to the waxwork before it is officially unveiled to the public and goes on display later this summer.
Stormzy said: “I’m proud, and I hope, when my fans see my figure, they feel proud too.
“I was told Madame Tussauds London wanted to make a figure of me just after I performed at Glastonbury, and it really felt like the icing on top of the cake.
“Growing up, going to school, we’d go to Madame Tussauds London all the time.
“For me to be there, it feels like, flipping heck, I’m going up in the world.”