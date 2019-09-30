If you feared the Byers family leaving their hometown behind meant that Stranger Things as we know it was done, then you can breathe a sigh of relief.
On Monday, Netflix confirmed that a new series was officially in the works, revealing the news in a short cryptic teaser.
The short clip showed the message Stranger Things 4 in the style of the show’s first three seasons, along with a few unsettling sound effects, before the sound of a clock chiming revealed the season’s tagline: “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”
Presumably this means the new season will pick up with Will and Joyce Byers living with Eleven in a new town, but the ominous teaser suggests that their other-worldly business isn’t quite over yet.
The announcement also coincided with the news that The Duffer Brothers – who co-created Stranger Things and serve as its executive producers – have signed a new multi-year deal with Netflix, which will include feature-length films.
They said of the announcement: “We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix.
“From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can’t wait to tell many more stories together ― beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”
After a break of almost two years, Stranger Things 3 debuted on Netflix on 4 July, a significant date as much of the action towards the end of the series takes place around a celebration in honour of America’s Independence Day.
Much of the action centred around the Mind Flayer, who took control of Billy Hargrove, and had begun killing other Hawkins residents.
The season also introduced a new character in Robin, played by Maya Hawke.