If you feared the Byers family leaving their hometown behind meant that Stranger Things as we know it was done, then you can breathe a sigh of relief. On Monday, Netflix confirmed that a new series was officially in the works, revealing the news in a short cryptic teaser. The short clip showed the message Stranger Things 4 in the style of the show’s first three seasons, along with a few unsettling sound effects, before the sound of a clock chiming revealed the season’s tagline: “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

ƃuᴉɯoɔ sᴉ ɹnoɟ uosɐǝs sƃuᴉɥʇ ɹǝƃuɐɹʇs pic.twitter.com/pY3as7Mz7k — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 30, 2019

Presumably this means the new season will pick up with Will and Joyce Byers living with Eleven in a new town, but the ominous teaser suggests that their other-worldly business isn’t quite over yet. The announcement also coincided with the news that The Duffer Brothers – who co-created Stranger Things and serve as its executive producers – have signed a new multi-year deal with Netflix, which will include feature-length films.

#StrangerThings has been renewed for a fourth season!!



Additionally, series creators and showrunners The Duffer Brothers have signed a multi-year film and series overall deal with Netflix! pic.twitter.com/29qCJpOzSk — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 30, 2019