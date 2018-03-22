'Stranger Things' Cast Comfort 12-Year-Old Fan After No One Turned Up To His Birthday Party

The cast of ‘Stranger Things’ came to the rescue of a 12-year-old boy who needed cheering up after no one turned up to his themed birthday party.

Aaron Alambat, from California, US, had a ‘Stranger Things’ cake, fairy lights and even the notable demogorgon blood punch ready for his guests to arrive. Sadly, his sister, Ayen Alambat, tweeted photos of the party on 18 March and explained that none of the eight classmates who were invited turned up.

Impressed with the brilliant themed party food and decorations, many people replied to Ayen to pass on their birthday wishes to her brother. Ayen’s tweet not only received viral fame on Twitter, with 284,000 likes, it also prompted the ‘Stranger Things’ cast themselves to get in touch.