This Behind-The-Scenes Stranger Things Video Has Made Us Even More Excited For Season 5

The stars of Stranger Things behind the scenes of season five Netflix

Get ready to venture back into The Upside Down, as the wait for Stranger Things season five is very nearly over.

A brand new behind-the-scenes teaser has revealed that the hit fantasy-horror Netflix show is officially halfway through filming for the fifth and final season, which means we can finally start getting excited for the final Hawkins showdown.

“We’re officially halfway through filming the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things,” reads the video’s YouTube description. “Take it all in nerds, we’re going on one last final ride!”

The new video feature captures the cast and crew teasing what’s still to come, while also reflecting on the eight-year journey of Stranger Things, which debuted back in July 2016.

We also see Eleven, Mike and all the gang in a variety of locations including the woods and Hawkins High.

“Like every season, you never know what to expect,” said Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas. “100%, the wait will be worth it.”

Jamie Campbell Bower, who transforms into the villainous Vecna, added: “Season four was big. Season five definitely feels bigger.”

Millie Bobby Brown, who stars as Eleven, also reflected on how she was just 10 when the show started, and now she is 20 (and married!).

The video even introduces a few brand new young stars into the mix, including Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux. However, we still don’t know anything about their storylines just yet.

Earlier this year, fans spotted that one production photo may have given away the ending to one of season four’s biggest cliffhangers.

In the conclusion to 2022’s season four, Max, played by Sadie Sink, is in critical condition following her final battle with Vecna.

However, Sadie’s appearance in the photo has led fans to speculate that Max will be back on her feet in the new episodes.

Viewers will also remember that season four featured some movie-length episodes, with the finale being two-and-a-half hours long. That means we could still be waiting for some time until the new season wraps.

Maya Hawke (who plays Robin Buckley on the show), recently told Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast: “We’re basically making eight movies. The episodes are very long.”