David Harbour Has Some Reassuring News For Stranger Things Fans Ahead Of Final Season

David Harbour Vivien Killilea via Getty Images

With the end of Stranger Things in sight, actor David Harbour has given a reassuring update to those worried about how exactly things will be wrapped up.

Followers of the hit Netflix series have been patiently waiting for their next instalment since the second part of the fourth season debuted in July 2022.

It followed previous confirmation that the show would be coming to an end with the fifth series, and now David – who plays Jim Hopper in the show – has assured fans that the show will not be left on a cliffhanger.

And speaking at Motor City Comic Con in Michigan, David said (via Deadline): “The beauty of it is there’s a real ending — things will end in a very real way.”

The star also added that the new stage play, which is being written for London’s West End, could use the same storyline.

David hinted that the drama is “one complete story and it’s going to end at the final episode of season five”, and noted that it began with the Upside Down – a mysterious alternate dimension existing in parallel to the human world.

David in character as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things Netflix

Elsewhere, David praised the work of the Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, who are the masterminds behind the science fiction horror drama, credited as the creators, directors and executive producers.

Speaking about the finale season scripts, David told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: “They’re terrific, as per usual. They continue to outdo themselves, these currently-on-strike writers called the Duffer Brothers.”

He continued: “It’s a hell of an undertaking, too. I mean, the set pieces and the things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we’ve done in the past.”

Since bursting onto the streaming service in 2016, Stranger Things has gained a mainstream following, and has made stars out of its young cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schapp and Sadie Sink.

Production on series five will soon resume after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA struck deals with the studios to call off their strike action.