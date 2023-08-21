David Harbour Gets Real About Stranger Things' Most 'Cringey' Promo Moment

David in character as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things Netflix

Stranger Things star David Harbour has admitted that not all of the promotional appearances he’s done for the show have left him with happy memories.

David has played Jim Hopper in all four series of the hit Netflix sci-fi drama, a fifth and final season of which is currently on hold due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

The show became a smash hit when it debuted in 2016, so when the second season followed a year later, bosses wanted to make as much noise as possible around its release.

Unfortunately for David, this would involve him joining his co-stars on a bus tour around town to greet fans.

“I’ll tell you what they did want to do,” he told ComicBook.com, in an interview conducted before the strikes got underway.

“Season two, I think it was, of Stranger Things. They wanted us to ride on a TMZ-type bus. It was like a Stranger Things fan bus and like get on the bus, stop traffic, get on the bus, drive up, and everybody gets off the bus with them and stuff.”

That’s not quite how things played out, though.

David continued: “We did it for like a couple of minutes, and it became very, as the kids say, cringey very quickly.”

David with co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder in 2018 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Back in May, Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers voiced their support for the Writers Guild Of America strike, which preceded the actors’ guild announcing they’d also be taking action.

“Writing does not stop when filming begins,” they said. “While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike.