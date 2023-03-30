Lily Allen Admits She Had No Idea Who Husband David Harbour Was When They Met

Lily Allen and David Harbour Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

David Harbour might be instantly recognisable to millions of fans as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, but his wife Lily Allen has admitted she didn’t have the foggiest who he was when they met.

But despite the exclusivity of the app, Lily still thought her future husband was “just a sexy policeman from a reality TV show”.

The Smile singer made the revelation during an appearance on this week’s Jonathan Ross Show, and revealed she spotted David on her very first time on the app.

Lily Allen S MeddleS Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

“It was the first time I’d been on this dating app,” Lily recalled. “I was scrolling through and landed on David’s profile and pressed accept.

“I didn’t know who he was. I thought he was just like a sexy policeman from a reality TV Show. He was wearing a policeman’s uniform. It was a still from Stranger Things. I’d never seen Stranger Things.”

She added: “I don’t even know what I was looking for. It was just something to do on holiday, swiping, it’s a bit of fun. When I met him I didn’t think it was going to go anywhere. He was here filming Black Widow. He was only going to be here for a couple of months. And then it did [go somewhere].”

Speaking about their attraction, Lily said: “I’d say it was pretty instant actually. He was sitting underneath a clock. It was a little bit like that moment in Titanic, when he [Jack] turns around under the clock. It was a little bit like that for me.”

The mum-of-two, who now lives with David in New York, also revealed that her own music is banned in the family home.

Lily Allenwith her daughters Marnie Rose Cooper (L) and Ethel Cooper. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

“Lily Allen is banned in our house,” she said.

“You’re not allowed to. Absolutely not. I don’t really like it that much. I liked it when I wrote it.”

Asked if she’ll ever record again, Lily said her appearance on stage with Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury last year inspired her to get back into the studio.

“It sparked something in me,” she said. “It is quite fun, I am quite good at that. I booked in five weeks in the studio just before Christmas last year. And, it was awful. Nothing really came and everything felt really contrived. It was just not very good.

“So I’m not going to put any of that out. Maybe one day, we’ll see.”