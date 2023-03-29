Lily Allen has said her life has “changed so much” since she quit drink and drugs.

The singer discussed her sobriety during an appearance on Wednesday’s This Morning to discuss her forthcoming Sky comedy-drama, Dreamland.

The 37-year-old, who is married to Stranger Things star David Harbour, told presenters Holly Willoughby and Joel Dommett that she is “four years clean and sober”.

“It is weird. My life has changed so much,” she said.

“I’m four years clean and sober, I have a new husband, we’re sorting our lives out in America.”

Lily Allen on This Morning S MeddleS Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Lily, who shot to fame in 2006 with her debut single Smile, is set to make her TV acting debut in Dreamland.

Appearing alongside her co-star, Doctor Who alum Freema Agyeman, a newly-blonde Lily spoke of her joy of working on something that wasn’t dominated by men.

“This just felt light and positive, which is not how my life has felt<’ she said.

“It’s my way into acting and it feels authentic with the female cast. The energy in the room was so kind and generous and it didn’t really hit me that it was because there were no men.”

She continued: “Coming from live music… it is so male heavy, men construct the sets etc when you’re traveling and it was nice to experience something different.”

Advertisement

Lily Allen and Freema Agyeman S MeddleS Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

Lily has previously spoken of how being married to actor David - who is also sober - has helped with her own sobriety.

“I’m in a really happy and healthy relationship,” she told The Recovery podcast.

“He’s sober, has been sober for 20 years now. We’re thinking about what we’re going to do with the rest of our lives... I don’t have as much as I had then in terms of success and wealth, but I have success and health in my mind, which is more valuable I think.”

Help and support: