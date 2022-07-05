David Harbour Opens Up About Meeting 'Unbelievable' Wife Lily Allen On A Dating App

Lily Allen and David Harbour at the Met Gala earlier this year ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Stranger Things star David Harbour has opened up about the early days of his relationship with wife Lily Allen.

David – who plays Hopper in the hit Netflix sci-fi drama – began dating the chart-topping singer in 2019, with the pair tying the knot in Las Vegas a year later.

In a new interview with GQ Hype, the Emmy-nominated actor spoke about how he and Lily first got together, revealing they met on an exclusive dating app.

“I was in London alone, doing Black Widow, on this app, going on dates and stuff. And yeah, I started texting with her,” the actor recalled.

“She was in Italy at the time – we got together, went on a date at the Wolseley [a restaurant in Mayfair], and it was, you know, she’s fucking unbelievable.”

David and Lily attending this year's Olivier Awards Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

David continued: “She claims to have fallen in love at first sight with me – I mean, who wouldn’t?

“I remember the exact moment. It was our third date. I was just in this phase, where I was like, I’m just going to be brutally honest about everything, because why lie? And I told her something about my life, about my beliefs… It would take a really extraordinary person to be accepting of the things that I said. And I remember thinking: Wow, that’s somebody I want to be around.”

In September 2020, David and Lily were wed at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, with an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating during the ceremony.