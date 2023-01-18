Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard pictured on the set of Stranger Things season two Netflix

Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard has responded to co-star Millie Bobby Brown’s recent claims that he is a “lousy” kisser.

The two young performers have shared an on-screen smooch on numerous occasions, while in character as Mike and Eleven in the hit Netflix sci-fi drama.

Last year, Finn’s kissing technique came up while Millie was being interviewed on Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector video series.

Asked whether her colleague was a “lousy” kisser, the Elona Holmes star responded in the affirmative, which the lie detector revealed was the truth.

She was then asked whether his technique had improved over time, to which she said: “Not with me, no.”

During an upcoming pre-recorded interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, the host couldn’t resist asking Finn about what Millie had said, but he insisted he was “fine with it”.

“My first on-screen kiss was with Millie, but I didn’t know how to approach that in any way,” he explained.

“There was no just like, ‘You’re gonna do this thing, and at the end of the take, you’re gonna kiss her.’

“And then… so… I just, like, almost headbutted her. The romantic way of putting it was that I headbutted her. But I was 12, so, you know, I probably would have done the same thing if I was not on screen in front of the entire world.”

Finn Wolfhard reacts to his @Stranger_Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown calling him a "lousy kisser."



Watch more next Thursday, January 19th! https://t.co/sM7OB9lLtM pic.twitter.com/sOjLSNsKDG — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) January 12, 2023

Finn and Millie aren’t the only members of the Stranger Things team to have opened up about on-screen kissing recently, though.

Earlier this week, Sadie Sink shared that her first ever kiss was on the set of the Emmy-winning show, telling W magazine: “It was with Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas. We were filming. You can see it on Netflix!

“We were both awkward, but it was also funny because all our friends were there and all these extras and lights and music. It was nerve-wracking at the time, but I look back now and can laugh about it.”

Sadie Sink at the Stranger Things premiere last year Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Stranger Things returned last year for its hugely popular fourth season, with filming on the fifth and final series beginning later this year.

