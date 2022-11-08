Millie Bobby Brown Has Major Concern About Filming Stranger Things Since Picking Up New Habit

Millie Bobby Brown Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed she picked up a habit while filming Enola Holmes 2 that she’s worried she won’t be able to shake when she returns to the Stranger Things set.

During a Q&A at the sequel’s New York City premiere, Millie explained that in her role as Enola Holmes, she’d become used to breaking the fourth wall and looking directly into the camera to speak to viewers, according to Today.

“While filming, I had a dream that I was on the set of Stranger Things, and I couldn’t stop looking at the camera,” Millie said.

“And now, I have this deep-rooted fear that now I will never stop looking at the camera. So now, I’m so obsessed with it.”

She said filming the movie, in which she portrays the younger sister of the iconic fictional detective Sherlock Holmes, felt like she was “vlogging on YouTube all day long”.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things, the sci-fi hit that gave Brown her big break, is expected to begin shooting next year.

Speaking to Queue last month, Millie said it breaks her heart to be saying goodbye to the series and her role as the superhuman protagonist, Eleven. She was just 12 years old when the show began.

“They gave me an opportunity that not many people were giving me at the time,” she told Queue of the show’s creators, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer.

“They believed in me, and they knew I was capable of something. I’m just very grateful, and they’ve always been there for me.”