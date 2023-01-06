Stranger Things Actor Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay In Sweet TikTok Video

Noah Schnapp at the People's Choice Awards last month Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has shared that he is gay.

On Thursday night, the 18-year-old actor shared a video of himself lip syncing to TikTok user @PrincessAzula0’s quote: “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.”

Noah captioned the clip: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’.”

Referring to his Stranger Things character – who he confirmed last year is gay – he joked: “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

Noah is best known for portraying Will Byer in all four seasons of Stranger Things, a character he began playing when he was in his early teens.

He also voiced Charlie Brown in The Peanuts Movie and played the lead in the war drama Waiting For Anya.

Last year, Noah began studying at the University of Pennsylvania, where he is majoring in entrepreneurship and innovation.

He is also set to reprise his role as Will in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, previously clearing up speculation about his character’s sexuality when the second half of series four dropped on Netflix last summer.

Noah in character as Will during the fourth season of Stranger Things Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

“It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?” he explained.

“Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike.”