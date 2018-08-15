Ten fire crews were called to a huge blaze opposite Manchester’s infamous Strangeways prison, amid fears it would spread to neighbouring buildings.
Firefighters were called to a mill on Southall Street at about 4.51am on Wednesday and found the upper floor “well alight” when they arrived. HM Prison Manchester is opposite the mill building, at 1 Southall Street.
The fire initially spanned an area of about 100sqm, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said.
Part of the building, which contains furniture, collapsed during the blaze and nearby roads are closed.
Footage from the scene shot earlier today shows the mill engulfed in flames, with black smoking billowing from it.
Firefighters tackled the blaze “from height” using jets and hydraulic platforms, GMFRS said.
The Manchester Evening News reported hearing the sound of buildings collapsing, and a “loud bang”, but Greater Manchester Police said there were no reported injuries.
At about 6.30am the fire service said all four floors of the building were alight, but the blaze had reduced in size to 50sqm and was later calculated at 35sqm.
“Firefighters are working hard to contain the fire and protect surrounding buildings. Part of the building has collapsed and crews are tackling the blaze from height and using three jets,” GMFRS said in a statement.
Manchester Fire tweeted that the blaze had been brought under control at about 8.30am and thanked crews for working from the “early hours to contain the fire and prevent fire spread to nearby buildings”.