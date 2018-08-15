Ten fire crews were called to a huge blaze opposite Manchester’s infamous Strangeways prison, amid fears it would spread to neighbouring buildings.

Firefighters were called to a mill on Southall Street at about 4.51am on Wednesday and found the upper floor “well alight” when they arrived. HM Prison Manchester is opposite the mill building, at 1 Southall Street.

The fire initially spanned an area of about 100sqm, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said.

Part of the building, which contains furniture, collapsed during the blaze and nearby roads are closed.

Footage from the scene shot earlier today shows the mill engulfed in flames, with black smoking billowing from it.

Firefighters tackled the blaze “from height” using jets and hydraulic platforms, GMFRS said.