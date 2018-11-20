I passed a homeless man at the start of the year and asked if he wanted a hot drink to keep him warm – it was February and bitterly cold. Much to my surprise he asked for a glass of milk and, when he explained why, it broke my heart.

In the middle of winter, sitting in the freezing cold, this man wanted a cold glass of milk instead of a warming cup of tea or coffee because his teeth were causing him so much pain. When someone is living hand-to-mouth, they’re not going to spend precious money on something like a toothbrush or tube of toothpaste – and even if they could, where would they clean their teeth?

Daniel Casey knows the feeling all too well. He slept on the streets for eight months before moving into hostels and was suffering badly with toothache. Thankfully he was helped by a team of kindhearted dentists who have been devoting their spare time to providing free dental work for those who can’t usually access it – from the homeless to those fleeing domestic abuse.

Casey went to one of their mobile units, where he had three teeth removed and a few fillings put in. “I would never go to a dentist but when the dentist came here on the bus I knew I had to see her,” he said before adding he was “over the moon” that he would no longer have to endure his agonising toothache.