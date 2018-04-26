Almost half of people mistakenly believe factors such as stress and food additives cause cancer, a new study has found. Researchers at University College London (UCL) and the University of Leeds surveyed 1,330 people in England and found that mistaken belief in mythical causes of cancer is rife. More than 40% wrongly thought that stress (43%) and food additives (42%) caused cancer, while one third incorrectly believed that electromagnetic frequencies (35%) and eating genetically modified food (34%) were risk factors. Meanwhile 19% thought microwave ovens caused it and 15% said drinking from plastic bottles did too, despite a lack of good scientific evidence.

valentinrussanov via Getty Images Stock photo.

Among the proven causes of cancer, 88% of people correctly selected smoking, 80% picked passive smoking and 60% said sunburn. Belief in mythical causes of cancer did not mean a person was more likely to have risky lifestyle habits. But those who had better knowledge of proven causes were more likely to avoid smoking. Dr Samuel Smith, from the University of Leeds, said: “It’s worrying to see so many people endorse risk factors for which there is no convincing evidence. “Compared to past research it appears the number of people believing in unproven causes of cancer has increased since the start of the century which could be a result of changes to how we access news and information through the internet and social media. “It’s vital to improve public education about the causes of cancer if we want to help people make informed decisions about their lives and ensure they aren’t worrying unnecessarily.”