In a surefire sign Christmas is just around the corner, work on this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ is officially under way. This year’s set of professional dancers have begun rehearsals for the new series, which is due to kick off in September.

Dancers Gorka Marquez and Amy Dowden shared their excitement on their first day back at work on Monday. Gorka tweeted: “We are back!! @bbcstrictly 2018 starts today. Excited for my 3rd series. “Who will be sharing the dance floor with me and learning to not only dance, but also trying to understand my Spanish Accent? #strictly2018.”

Amy wrote: “It’s the first day of rehearsals!!!! Feeling EXCITED & nervous! Can’t wait to see everyone and meet the new pros! Bring on #strictly2018, I’m ready.”

The professional line-up has undergone some big changes for 2018, following the departure of original dancer Brendan Cole. He was axed earlier this year after 15 series, following a clash with Head Judge Shirley Ballas last year. Chloe Hewitt has also left the show after two years, despite never having had a partner on the main series. In their place will be three new professionals in the form of Graziano Di Prima, Luba Mushtuk and Johannes Radebe. Meanwhile the names of potential contestants are currently swirling around in the press. Take a look at them all here. It is likely bosses will begin unveiling them as early as next week, as has been the case with previous series. ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One in September.