This Year's Strictly Couples Have Been Revealed. Here's Which Celebs And Pros Have Been Paired Up

Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Nigel Harman, Ellie Leach, Amanda Abbington, Les Dennis, Adam Thomas, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Nikita Kanda, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Annabel Croft, Jody Cundy, Zara McDermot and Bobby Brazier

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing couples have been revealed after the celebrities were paired up with the professional dancers during Saturday’s launch show.

The pre-recorded episode of the BBC ballroom show saw the 15 new famous faces meet their pro for the first time, before the cast took to the floor together for the first time in a group routine.

The pairings have seen reigning pro champion Jowita Przystał paired up with Paralympian Jody Cundy after winning last year’s series with Hamza Yassin.

Actor Layton Williams will also be part of this year’s same-sex couple, after being paired with Nikita Kuzmin.

Meanwhile, the current bookies’ favourite – EastEnders’ Bobby Brazier – will dance with Dianne Buswell.

Take a look at the pairings in full below...

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell

Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola

Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystał

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin

Les Dennis and Nancy Xu

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones

Nikita Kanda and Gorka Márquez

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima

This year's cast of professional dancers BBC Studios/Robin Lee-Perrella

The pairings confirm speculation that professional dancers Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones and Michelle Tsiakkas have not been partnered with celebrities this year, but they will continue to feature in group numbers.

Amy Dowden had previously confirmed she would not be able to compete this series as she is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Earlier this week, Neil – who has only had two celeb partners in the eight series he has been with Strictly – insisted he had no problem with the situation.

“I would honestly say to you, I love when I have a partner, and I love when I don’t have a partner,” he told Radio Times.

“When you don’t have a partner, a lot of people think you just sit at home. But you really don’t.

“On Strictly, they make sure you’ve got plenty to do. We’re doing group numbers and music acts, we help out other pros.”

Nadiya’s 2021 dance partner Dan Walker also spoke out in defence on her after it was reported in the tabloid press that she was “both gutted and very, very angry” not be paired up this year.

“All the pros are great but gutted that [Nadiya] hasn’t got a partner,” he wrote on X, previously known as Twitter. “I’m sure she’s still looking forward to being part of the biggest show on TV but it feels a bit like putting Messi on the bench for the World Cup final!

“She is so talented, the best teacher anyone could hope for, a top class lobster [and] she’s the Yorkshire Barmaid!”