Strictly Come Dancing Loses Second Celebrity After Movie Week Special

The cast of Strictly Come Dancing pictured during Movie Week BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing has said goodbye to the second celebrity contestant of this year’s series.

Following Saturday’s Movie Week special, singer Toyah Wilcox found herself in the bottom two for the second week running, after she and professional partner Neil Jones landed at the bottom of the leaderboard yet again.

This time around, she found herself in the dance-off with Paul Merson and Karen Hauer, with each couple performing for the judges once again.

Advertisement

And the previous week’s dance-off saw the judges divided, this time around they were unanimous in their decision to save Paul, meaning Toyah was sent home.

Toyah Wilcox and Paul Merson landed in the bottom two in Sunday night's results show BBC/Guy Levy

Toyah told presenter Tess Daly that Strictly had been “the best two months of my life.”

“It has been fantastic, I have enjoyed every second,” she insisted.

Turning her attention to Neil, she added: “You have been phenomenal, thank you so much.

“It was immediate, it had to be Neil. I felt so comfortable and safe. You’re a great teacher, you’re a great friend as well. You’ve just given me a new zest for life, that’s the most valuable thing I’ve come away with.”

Neil enthused: “She has made me laugh so much, I have never seen someone work so hard – I’m the one asking for breaks every now and then! She just kept going, she wanted to learn so much.

Advertisement

“If you saw her in the hallway she’s been practicing. Everyone’s been telling me, ‘have you seen Toyah practicing?’. She’s brilliant and she’s what Strictly is all about, and I’ve loved every moment.”

Toyah and Neil say goodbye to this year's competition BBC/Guy Levy

This year’s Movie Week special saw former Love Island finalist and social media influencer Tasha Ghouri top the leaderboard with her Rumba inspired by Barbie.

Sarah Hadland, Shayne Ward and Dr Punam Krishan also scored highly with performances paying homage to Harry Potter, Elvis and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the latter of which marked the first time a Bollywood routine has been performed in the competition.