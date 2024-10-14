Eagle-Eyed Strictly Fans Spotted Some Genuine National Treasures Hidden In Saturday's Studio Audience

The Strictly Come Dancing studio on Saturday night BBC

Strictly Come Dancing fans had plenty to keep them occupied on Saturday night.

Between the return (and swift departure) of Nick Knowles, yet another surprise celeb in the dance-off and whatever was going on between Wynne Evans and Katya Jones, it’s fair to say the latest Strictly live show was especially action-packed.

This meant, of course, that only the most eagle-eyed were able to spot the select few national treasures that were dotted around the Strictly audience.

Advertisement

And no, we don’t just mean Alan Carr joining select Strictly faves on the front row, although we did love that, too.

We’re talking about the row behind the judges, where none other than beloved children’s author Jacqueline Wilson could be seen seated over Craig Revel Horwood’s shoulder:

am i going insane or is that jacqueline wilson behind craig #strictly pic.twitter.com/xDUJSD30g2 — leah (@flickersuggs) October 12, 2024

90% sure Jacqueline Wilson is sitting behind Craig in the audience? #Strictly — soph ☾ ⋆⁺₊⋆ (@shawthorne3) October 12, 2024

Advertisement

Jacqueline Wilson in the #Strictly audience is my roman empire, what an icon — Georgie🌌 (@PoetGeorgie) October 12, 2024

While Jacqueline hasn’t actually addressed her unexpected Strictly cameo, she is apparently a fan of the show, recently sharing a dance with resident judge Anton Du Beke while he was promoting his own book:

Are you enjoying this season’s Strictly? 💃



Jacky, author of Star of the Show, is a big fan!



Check out her own lesson on how to dance the Foxtrot from Strictly Come Dancing judge @TheAntonDuBeke during an event for his debut children’s book Code Name Foxtrot. pic.twitter.com/x0Z8DUWDMS — Jacqueline Wilson (@JackyWilsonHQ) September 28, 2024

But the award-winning writer wasn’t the only star hidden in the crowd on Saturday night.

Many viewers also spotted The Traitors legend Diane Carson watching the action unfold from the audience:

Advertisement

Oh, and there was a treat for Ted Lasso fans, too:

got distracted watching strictly tonight because james lance was in the audience 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ur8OCHCrhf — amy (@thetapeoflove) October 12, 2024

NOT A DRILL: TRENT CRIMM IS IN THE AUDIENCE! #Strictly — Dave Elliott (@The_Iceman2288) October 12, 2024

Definitely didn't just shout 'HEY, IT'S TRENT CRIMM!' at the TV 🫣 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/Ebv5bm73RV — Bethan 🦥💜 (@bethicillin) October 12, 2024

Oh its Trent Crimm, The Independent in the front row 🤭🤭 #strictly pic.twitter.com/2TGr83f8pH — Pat and Peggy's third 💋 (@unetvlovergirl) October 12, 2024

Saturday’s show saw former Love Island finalist Tasha Ghouri score the first 10s of the series, landing a near-perfect score of 39 from the judges for her Charleston.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, it was a different story for returning star Nick Knowles, whose own Charleston landed him in the bottom two, with the judges opting to send him home in favour of X Factor winner Shayne Ward.