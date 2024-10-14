Eagle-Eyed Strictly Fans Spotted Some Genuine National Treasures Hidden In Saturday's Studio Audience

Strictly Come Dancing fans had plenty to keep them occupied on Saturday night.
Between the return (and swift departure) of Nick Knowles, yet another surprise celeb in the dance-off and whatever was going on between Wynne Evans and Katya Jones, it’s fair to say the latest Strictly live show was especially action-packed.
This meant, of course, that only the most eagle-eyed were able to spot the select few national treasures that were dotted around the Strictly audience.
And no, we don’t just mean Alan Carr joining select Strictly faves on the front row, although we did love that, too.
We’re talking about the row behind the judges, where none other than beloved children’s author Jacqueline Wilson could be seen seated over Craig Revel Horwood’s shoulder:
While Jacqueline hasn’t actually addressed her unexpected Strictly cameo, she is apparently a fan of the show, recently sharing a dance with resident judge Anton Du Beke while he was promoting his own book:
But the award-winning writer wasn’t the only star hidden in the crowd on Saturday night.
Many viewers also spotted The Traitors legend Diane Carson watching the action unfold from the audience:
Oh, and there was a treat for Ted Lasso fans, too:
Saturday’s show saw former Love Island finalist Tasha Ghouri score the first 10s of the series, landing a near-perfect score of 39 from the judges for her Charleston.
Unfortunately, it was a different story for returning star Nick Knowles, whose own Charleston landed him in the bottom two, with the judges opting to send him home in favour of X Factor winner Shayne Ward.
Strictly Come Dancing continues with this week’s live show on Saturday night at 6.25pm on BBC One.