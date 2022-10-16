Wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard on Saturday night, with a Salsa routine we think we’re going to be talking about for a long time.

The CBBC star and his partner Jowita Pryztał performed a dance during this weekend’s live show to a remixed version of Sash’s Ecuador that we already can’t stop replaying.

Advertisement

While Hamza admitted he’d been nervous about lifting Jowita in his introductory VT, there were no signs of that on the dance floor, as he twirled his partner around with seemingly minimal effort (at one point he even held her above his head and chucked her briefly in the air – it was honestly jaw-dropping stuff).

The judges clearly agreed, awarding him a near-perfect score of 39 out of 40, with only Craig Revel Horwood resisting picking up his “10” paddle.

Hamza's routine will undoubtedly be one Strictly fans are talking about for years to come BBC/Guy Levy

Meanwhile, it was a similarly epic night for Fleur East, who bounced back from the dance-off last week with the first Argentine Tango of the series.

Advertisement

She and professional dancer Vito Coppola performed the stunning routine to a reimagined rendition of the Rolling Stones’ Paint It Black, with Craig claiming it was the “dance to beat”.

Fleur and Vito landed her personal best score of 38 for the dance, which should hopeful be enough to keep her out of the bottom two in Sunday night’s results show.

At the other end of the leaderboard was Bros singer Matt Goss.

Matt received praise from most of the judges for his Jive routine to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney, but still landed the lowest score of the night with 20 points, which included a “3” from Craig.

Advertisement