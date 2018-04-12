Laura Whitmore has admitted her time on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ was far from a happy one. The TV presenter and model took part in the BBC dance show in 2016, but says the experience left her “broken” and in tears every day.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Laura Whitmore appeared on 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2016

In a powerful blog on HuffPost UK, the star also revealed she felt “extremely uncomfortable” with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice. Rumours of a romance between the professional dancer and Laura began to swirl in the press when they were paired up on the show, which she says was akin to being “thrown into the lion’s den”. Giovanni had split from his girlfriend Georgia May Foote, who he met after being partnered with her on the previous year’s series of ‘Strictly’, just weeks before Laura joined the show. Things were made even trickier by the fact that Georgia and Laura were friends.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Laura says she was 'extremely uncomfortable' dancing with Giovanni Pernice

She says: “I’m still not ready to talk in depth about my experience on the show. I love dancing - I topped the leaderboard twice – but before it even began, I was thrown into the lion’s den and into the middle of someone’s break-up that had nothing to do with me. “Once again, I was a ‘rumoured love interest’.” She adds that the experience left her “mentally and physically broken”. “I was placed with a dance partner I was extremely uncomfortable with – and in the end I felt broken,” she says. “I cried every day. And I really was broken, both mentally and physically, by the end. To the outside world I tried to suck it up and smile, and I did that to the best of my ability, but it affected me deeply. My friends and family knew that I was struggling. And they were there for me. The media, however, saw me as blonde bait in a sequinned dress.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images