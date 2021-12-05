Dan Walker has missed out on a place in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing semi final after he became the 10th celebrity to be voted off.

The BBC Breakfast presenter found himself in the bottom two for the first time on Sunday night, despite regularly featuring near the bottom of the leaderboard throughout his run in the competition.

Advertisement

Dan and Nadiya once again performed their Argentine Tango to Santa Maria by Gotan Project, while AJ and Kai reprised their Salsa to Gloria Estefan’s Rhythm Is Gonna Get You in the hope of staying in the competition.

Advertisement

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova have been voted off Strictly Come Dancing BBC/Guy Levy

The judges unanimously voted to keep AJ and Kai in the competition after she improved on her previous performance, sending home Dan and Nadiya.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “Well I’ve got to say, Dan I think you did such a great job in the dance off, that’s the best I’ve ever seen you dance, ever! AJ, you totally nailed that last bit, that was fantastic, a dilemma, but the couple I am going to save is AJ and Kai.”

Advertisement

Motsi Mabuse called it “another strong dance off” adding: “It’s just an amazing year and to be part of the team I think is absolutely sensational. Dan you did a great job, AJ you did, for me, the better job, and I’m saving AJ and Kai.”

Anton Du Beke also said: “It was an immense dance off, congratulations to both of you. You danced brilliantly, but the edge just goes, for me, to AJ and Kai.”

With the result already decided, Shirley Ballas agreed that she would also have voted to save AJ and Kai.

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington are through to the Strictly semi final BBC/Guy Levy

After his elimination, Dan joked: ”“By the way I would have saved AJ and Kai as well!”

Advertisement

He described his time in the competition as “absolutely amazing”, saying he had “genuinely loved every second of it”.

Paying tribute to his dance partner Nadiya, he said: “This amazing woman grabbed me by the hand, and brought me out onto this dance floor. I’m not a dancer, but she showed me that I can dance, and that for me, this has been an absolutely incredible experience.

“There are some people who walk into your life and turn some lights on, and that’s what she has done to me. You’re an amazing person, and if you’ll have me, you’ll have a friend for life Nadiya Bychkova.”

Nadiya added: “Like he said, sometimes the right person walks into your life at the right time and that’s what happened. You always encourage everyone, you always have time for everyone, it just inspires me to be a better person myself.”

The remaining four couples will now compete in next Saturday’s live semi final.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7.05pm on BBC One.