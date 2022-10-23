Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer have been voted off Strictly Come Dancing BBC/Kieron McCarron

Jayde Adams has become the fourth contestant to leave this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The Bristolian comedian landed in the bottom two during Sunday night’s results show, and faced Molly Rainford in the dance-off.

Both couples performed their BBC-themed routines from Saturday night’s show again in a bid to stay in the competition.

Molly and partner Carlos Gu performed their Couples Choice routine to the Grange Hill theme tune, which had previously bagged them 30 points from the judges.

Jayde and her dance partner Karen Hauer then performed their Charleston to The Ballad Of Barry and Freda (Let’s Do It), which scored 28 points on Saturday’s show, which celebrated 100 years of the BBC.

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu landed in the bottom two Kieron McCarronBBC/Kieron McCarron

Following the result, Jayde told host Tess Daly: “This has been the best thing I have ever done in my life and I will carry it to my grave, and it has been an absolute pleasure working with [Karen] and learning about so much that will go into my own stuff, in my own work. You are one of the most gifted people I have ever worked with Karen. And everyone on this show, said it to me, when I had you, they said ‘you’ve got the best one’ sorry everyone, and I did and you are fantastic and this has been such an honour. Not only have I got to be on Strictly Come Dancing but I got to have Karen Hauer, you are amazing, thank you for everything!

“I’ve done shows before, and nothing holds a candle to the way that this show is run. It is an incredible thing to be a part of as a performer, we are so looked after, and in this industry where so many people aren’t looked after, this show is incredible, well done everyone.”

Karen was then asked if she had any words for her partner, and said: “It’s been a roller-coaster of emotions for us, and you are so special, so powerful, so emotional, and I’ve loved every second. Thank you Jayde.”

Next week, the remaining 11 couples will take to the floor in the Strictly’s annual Halloween special.