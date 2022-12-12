Will Mellor and Nancy Xu have missed out on a place in the Strictly final BBC/Guy Levy

Will Mellor has narrowly missed out on a place in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing final, after being voted off the show on Monday night.

The actor and his professional dance partner Nancy Xu landed in the dance-off alongside Fleur East and Vito Coppola after Sunday’s live semi-final.

Advertisement

Both couples performed their favourite routine of the night again, with Fleur and

Vito repeating their Charleston to Tu Vuo’ Fa L’Americano by Fiorello and Will and Nancy opting to perform their Couples’ Choice to a 90s Manchester-inspired medley.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges were split on who to send through to the final

Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse both chose to save Fleur and Vito, while Anton Du Beke opted to save Will and Nancy.

Head judge Shirley Ballas was left with the casting vote, and said: “My fellow judges have decided that they don’t agree, so I have made lots of notes here. Both couples were outstanding and not only today but through the series. I have loved both of them, this is by far, even for me Craig, the most difficult decision I feel I have had to make.

Advertisement

“Based on micro details, I have decided to save Fleur and Vito.”

Fleur and Vito also landed in the dance off BBC/Guy Levy

After the result was revealed, Will said: “I have to thank you all for giving me this chance to put a smile on my mums face, she deserves it. I’ll take whatever I have learnt from this show forward in whatever I do because it shows you can achieve more than you think.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to get anywhere near this and I am so proud of what we have achieved but also everybody who has voted for me, who has supported me, the messages I’ve had from my local community and children. Thank you all so much, we really, really appreciated every bit.”

When asked if she had any words for her partner, Nancy added: “I want to thank everyone who works on the show, it’s an incredible show, I’ve had such an amazing journey. The support from the whole team is just phenomenal. I’m proud of the partnership, we’ve had such an amazing journey together.

“I really wish I could make more memories with you and your family,” she said.