Shirley Ballas Confident BBC Will Rectify 'Strictly Come Dancing' Gender Pay Gap

Shirley Ballas is sure the BBC will be “more than fair” when renegotiating her ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contract in order to rectify the gender pay gap. It was previously revealed Shirley was paid less than her predecessor Len Goodman to be Head Judge on the BBC ballroom competition, while it was also reported she was paid less than Bruno Tonioli. But with Shirley set to return after proving herself during her first series last year, she told ‘Loose Women’ she is hoping for a pay rise.

ITV Shirley Ballas appeared on 'Loose Women'

“I do believe if a woman is doing the same job as a man then everybody should be on equal pay,” she said on Wednesday’s show. “But I do also understand that my first time on ‘Strictly’ was like a trial so to speak. You’ve got to see that you can do the job, so I felt that everybody was really happy and I’m sure that they will be more than fair.” Of whether that means she’ll receive more for her second series, Shirley added: “I have absolutely no idea yet but I do believe they will be very fair.” During her appearance on the ITV daytime show, Shirley confirmed she had been asked to return as Head Judge, but was yet to officially sign a contract. She also spoke about her rumoured feud with former professional dancer Brendan Cole.

PA Wire/PA Images Brendan Cole will not be returning to 'Strictly'

The star was dropped from the pro line-up earlier this year, and he has speculated that an on-air spat with Shirley may have led to the BBC’s decision not to renew his contract. However, Shirley insisted her and Brendan have never had a falling out, saying: “I never had a spat with Brendan Cole I want to make that clear. I never had a spat with Brendan Cole. I didn’t. I just gave my critique and people decide which way they’re going to take it. “I did everything from a good place and I just wanted Charlotte [Hawkins, Brendan’s celebrity partner] to improve her performance.” She added: “I think whatever he puts his mind to and wherever he goes he will do a divine job because I’ve known him all his life, he’s a hard worker, he has a beautiful family and I have faith in everything he does he will do a good job.” ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One this autumn. ‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.