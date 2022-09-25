Will Mellor and Hamza Yassin have topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard after the new series kicked off on Saturday night.

The Two Pints Of Lager star and the wildlife presenter both impressed the judges as the 15 new contestants took to the floor with their new dance partners for the very first time.

Will performed an electric jive to Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin with his partner Nancy Xu, picking up 34 points out of a possible 40.

Judge Motsi Mabuse said: “You surprised me, I’m speechless. That was fantastic. Best start ever.”

Hamza and his partner Jowita Przystal also dazzled with their Foxtrot to Islands In The Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, which also was awarded 34 points.

Anton Du Beke commented of their routine: “We’ve got ourselves a ballroom dancer in the house.”

Meanwhile, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford and new professional Carlos Gu came in third with a score of 31 for their energetic Samba, with Fleur East and Vito Coppola taking fourth place with a score of 29, for their Cha Cha to Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez, which closed out the show.

At the other end of the leaderboard were former footballer Tony Adams and Katya Jones who placed bottom with a score of 15 for their Tango to Go West by Village People, which paid homage to his sporting career.

However, the first week’s scores only tell half the story, as next Saturday, the couples will take to the floor once again, with their totals from across the two weeks combined.

One couple will then become the first to be voted off this year’s show.