Johannes Radebe Sets The Record Straight Amid Rumours About His Strictly Come Dancing Future

Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe BBC/Ray Burmiston

Anyone concerned about Johannes Radebe’s place on the Strictly Come Dancing professional line-up can breathe a sigh of relief – the much-loved performer has insisted he’s going nowhere.

Johannes already has a pretty stacked 2025, which includes a leading role in a touring production of Kinky Boots and plans to work on a film based around his life growing up in South Africa.

Advertisement

Because of this, The Sun published an article last week claiming that the former finalist would be bidding goodbye to Strictly at the end of the current series.

However, Johannes was quick to shoot these claims down, writing on Instagram: “I’m not going nowhere! The story isn’t true – I love [Strictly] and I want to do this beautiful show for as long as they want me – and the body will allow.”

He added: “I have Kinky Boots and other work in the pipeline, yes, but nothing will take me away.”

This post was accompanied by a video of him singing that he was “going nowhere” before adding: “It’s a lie. Liza Minnelli lies.”

Advertisement

On the same day, The Sun published an additional article alleging that bosses were hoping to bring in “a new wave” of professional dancers, alleging that “up to five” of the show’s resident performers could be axed to make room.

HuffPost UK has contacted the BBC for comment.

Eight celebrities remain in the current series of Strictly, following the latest elimination over the weekend.