BT Workers Vote For Strike Action, Joining 'Summer Of Discontent'

General secretary Dave Ward said BT was facing the first national strike since the company was privatised in the 1980s.

Ward said it was the first time a group of call centre workers had voted for industrial action.

A vote by CWU members at EE failed by a few votes to reach the legal threshold.

Ward said he expected BT to offer a “significantly improved” pay rise by next week or strike dates will be set.

A BT Group spokesperson said it had awarded its highest pay rise for frontline workers in more than 20 years, and the threat comes in the middle of a “once-in-a-generation investment programme” to upgrade the country’s broadband and mobile networks.