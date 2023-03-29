Struggling To Get A Dentist Appointment Right Now? Here's Why

Adalberto Rodriguez via Getty Images

When was the last time you went to the dentist? A few months ago? Or perhaps it was a few years ago? Well, either way, it seems like it’s impossible to get an appointment with the dentist right now.

Bupa Dental Care is set to cut 85 dental practices in a move that will affect 1,200 staff across the UK, amid a national shortage of dentists and “systemic” challenges across the industry.

The healthcare group shared that patients at these practices have not been able to access the dental care they need.

Why are dentist practices being closed?

Bupa, which provides NHS and private dental care, said the 85 practices will be closed, sold, or merged later this year, which will bring the total number of practices down to just 365.

The provider has not been able to recruit enough dentists to deliver NHS care in many practices for months and in some cases years, it said.

National shortages of dentists have been worsened by the NHS contract model, and because of an increased demand and complexity of care since the Covid pandemic, Bupa has warned.

The industry has also been affected by inflation and higher energy prices, increasing the cost to run patient services.

How many dentists will be affected?

The move will affect 1,200 employed and self-employed staff, representing more than a tenth of its 9,000-strong workforce.

Bupa said it would redeploy affected staff where possible to different areas of the business.

What does Bupa have to say about this?

Mark Allan, general manager for Bupa Dental Care, said: “As a leading dental provider in the UK, our priority must be to enable patients to receive the care they need.”

“For the majority of affected practices, this decision will allow commissioners to procure local providers for the NHS contract, tailoring services and investment to the needs of the local community, thereby providing a better opportunity for patients to continue access to NHS dental services.”

Bupa said it would be handing back the dental contract to the NHS for practices that are set to close, meaning commissioners can find a new provider to continue treating patients in the area.

Allan continued “We fully understand the impact today’s decision has on our patients and our people within these practices.