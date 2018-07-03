Businesses including Fortnum & Mason, The Body Shop, Capital FM and Wembley Stadium are listed on the agency’s website as those served by TempTribe.

HuffPost UK revealed how 22-year-old Cheyanne Arnold was refused a job with TempTribe - which calls itself “London’s favourite hospitality staff supplier” - due to her hair, with the company telling her dreadlocks are unprofessional and would not be accepted by clients.

MPs have slammed the actions of a temp agency who turned a student away for having dreadlocks as “disgraceful” and “discriminatory”, saying it “beggars belief” that such behaviour goes on in 2018.

HuffPost UK Birmingham student Cheyanne Arnold was turned away from TempTribe for having braids

Dawn Butler, Labour’s women and equalities secretary, called on TempTribe to remove its “completely unacceptable” policy on dreadlocks, suggesting it could damage the reputation of the companies it serves.

“I know that Wembley Stadium, which is based in my constituency, would never discriminate against someone because of their hair. Therefore an agency that recruits on behalf of Wembley Stadium to have this policy gives Wembley, by association, a bad name,” the Brent Central MP said.

“There is no universal definition of neat and tidy hair. An acceptable policy is hair should be away from your face or tied back.”

Meanwhile, Birmingham Ladywood MP Shabana Mahmood called TempTribe’s behaviour “sinister”.

“The very idea that a company like TempTribe think it’s okay to impose such arbitrary and offensive restrictions on who they hire is a problem in itself,” she said. “It’s doubly disgraceful as their ridiculous rules clearly discriminate against certain people and communities.”

Labour’s Preet Gill echoed Mahmood’s concerns about the “extremely worrying implications” of the agency’s decision, while Birmingham Perry Barr MP Khalid Mahmood called it “absolutely absurd”.

“Why should she have to change her appearance in order to get a job?,” he said.

“There is absolutely no excuse for this behaviour at all. Cheyanne is a smart-looking young woman - why would anyone object to the way she looks?”

Arnold explained on Monday how she had been told her application with TempTribe would not be taken any further after she revealed she had dreadlocks because it went against the company’s uniform standards.

An “ultimate guide” to presentation on TempTribe’s website appeared to ban dreadlocks for men, as well as braids and ponytails. Meanwhile, it insisted men must be “clean shaven”.