Temp Agency Bans Dreadlocks, Braids And Beards In 'Discriminatory' Policy

HuffPost UK Cheyanne Arnold was turned away from a temp agency because of her dreadlocks

A Birmingham student was left “angry and upset” after being turned away from a temping agency because she has dreadlocks.

Cheyanne Arnold was told by TempTribe that her hair was unprofessional and did not meet the company’s uniform standards.

“It’s discrimination,” the 22-year-old told HuffPost UK. “My hair is part of me.”

According to the TempTribe website, the company has 1,500 staff and around 3,400 clients, supplying waiters, bar staff and porters for events.

Calling itself “London’s favourite hospitality staff supplier”, it lists The Body Shop, Fortnum & Mason, Wembley Stadium and Capital FM as clients.

Arnold, a Birmingham City University undergraduate, said she called the company when she applied for a job after noticing an “ultimate guide” to presentation on the TempTribe website, which appeared to ban dreadlocks for men, as well as braids and ponytails.

The guide also insisted men must be “clean shaven”, a directive that could exclude people who grow their beards for religious reasons, such as Muslims.

When Arnold revealed to the company that she had dreadlocks, she says she was told in a phone call that her bid to work for the agency would not be taken any further.