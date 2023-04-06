Suella Braverman A 'Trump Tribute Act', Says Former Tory Chair

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Suellla Braverman has been accused of auditioning to become a “Trump tribute act” by a former chair of the Conservative Party.

Baroness Warsi said the home secretary was guilty of “crass race baiting” with her comments on sexual predators.

Earlier this week Braverman singled out British Pakistani men over concerns about grooming gangs.

Braverman said “political correctness” was to blame for the failure to tackle the problem until now.

It came as the government announced new measures designed to crack down on exploitation.

Writing on Twitter, Warsi, who was party chair under David Cameron and was the first Muslim woman to serve in the cabinet, condemned the characterisation.

The Tory peer posted screenshots of two stories showing white men and women who had been convicted of child exploitation.

Two reports , one from yesterday, one from today both within days of #SuellaBraverman crass race baiting over the weekend.

The Home Sec needs to do her job and focus on the tragic victims of these appalling crimes rather than trying to audition as a Trump tribute act 🤷🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/iPCg5xIt7N — Sayeeda Warsi (@SayeedaWarsi) April 5, 2023

Braverman’s comments likely were referencing high-profile cases including in Rotherham and Rochdale that involved groups of men of mainly Pakistani ethnicity.

But Home Office report into group-based child sexual exploitation (CSE) said the majority of perpetrators were actually white.

The study, published in December 2020, said: “Research has found that group-based CSE offenders are most commonly white.

“Some studies suggest an over-representation of black and Asian offenders relative to the demographics of national populations.

“However, it is not possible to conclude that this is representative of all group-based CSE offending.”