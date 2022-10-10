No, The Government Is Not Going To Make Cannabis A Class A Drug

Home Secretary Suella Braverman speaking during the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Tuesday October 4, 2022. Stefan Rousseau via PA Wire/PA Images

Cannabis will not be made a class A drug, Downing Street has insisted.

Home secretary Suella Braverman is reportedly in favour of the move, which would see the drug classified alongside illegal substances like cocaine and heroin.

According to the Sunday Times, Braverman is wants cannabis upgraded from a class B drug.

It would mean being found in possession of cannabis would carry a harsher criminal punishment.

She is thought to believe it is a “gateway drug” that leads to users moving on to harder substances.

But asked if the prime minister agreed, her official spokesman said: “There are no plans to change the laws around drugs.”

It is not the first time Braverman has appeared to be at odds with Truss since being appointed home secretary a month ago.

Last week she criticised the decision to U-turn on the abolition of the 45p tax rate for the highest earners, while she has also called for net immigration to be brought down to the tens of thousands.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper tweeted: “Ongoing chaos/confusion at heart of Govt. From net migration targets to international students to Rwanda to drugs, PM & Home Secretary all over the place.

“Looks like the new home secretary is just making it up (& briefing it out) as she goes along. Issues too important for this.”