Suella Braverman Knocked Out Of Conservative Party Leadership Race

Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Attorney general Suella Braverman has been knocked out of the Conservative Party leadership race after finishing last in the latest round of voting.

The Brexiteer received only 27 votes, putting her bottom of the pile behind the other five contenders.

Rishi Sunak maintained his lead after the second ballot of Tory MPs, finishing top with 101 votes.

Penny Mordaunt finished second with 83 votes, while Liz Truss came third with 64.

Kemi Badenoch was in fourth with the support of 49 MPs and Tom Tugendhat won the backing of 32.

The third round of voting is due to take place on Monday, with the result expected at 8pm.

The result is a boost for Mordaunt’s campaign, with the trade minister seen to be fighting Truss for the chance to take on Sunak in the final run-off.

Responding to the result, Truss supporter Simon Clarke said the next round of voting will be “critical” for the foreign secretary’s hopes of succeeding Boris Johnson as prime minister.