Suicide Rate Of Students Overtakes Non-Students For First Time

The suicide rate of students in the UK has overtaken that of non-students for the first time, a new analysis has revealed. Researchers from Hong Kong University analysed figures from the Office for National Statistics and found the suicide rate of students rose by 56% between 2007 and 2016, overtaking the suicide rate of young adults who didn't attend higher education.

The statistics, reported by the BBC, revealed that the UK student suicide rate rose from 6.6 people per 100,000 in 2007 to 10.3 people per 100,000 in 2016. In 2016, the suicide rate for male students was 15.7 per 100,000 people, while for male non-students aged 20-24 it was 14.8 per 100,000 people. For female students, the suicide rate was 6 per 100,000 people, while for female non-students aged 20-24 it was 5.7 per 100,000. It is not clear what age the students were and also what type of student they were - for example, studying at university or another form of study. Edward Pinkney, who co-authored the analysis, said: “Concerns about students’ mental health have been increasing since the economic recession, but until now there has been no comprehensive analysis of UK student suicide data. “This is the first time we can conclusively say that as far as suicide is concerned, there is a real problem in higher education.”