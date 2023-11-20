Suki Waterhouse And Robert Pattinson Expecting First Child

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Suki Waterhouse interrupted her performance to spill that she’s pregnant in a sweet announcement on Sunday.

The actor and singer, who has been romantically tied to Robert Pattinson since 2018, broke the news to fans at Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival as she explained her outfit choice.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” said Waterhouse as she motioned toward her belly.

She added that she’s “not sure if it’s working” as fans in the crowd cheered before breaking into her song “Nostalgia.”

HuffPost has reached out to representatives for Waterhouse and Pattinson.

Waterhouse is expecting her first child with “The Batman” star roughly five years after the pair reportedly began dating.

The two were seen together in July 2018 on a date night where they watched “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” in London, E! reported.

The pair reportedly lived together in London as Pattinson filmed “The Batman” in 2020, as well.

Pattinson told Jimmy Kimmel last year that he watched the movie with his girlfriend, who he said was not normally into watching superhero movies.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in New York City. Taylor Hill via Getty Images

“And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way,’” he said.

The pair made their red carpet debut late last year at the Dior fall 2023 menswear show before hitting the Met Gala together in May.

Waterhouse, in an interview published by The Times in February, said she’s “shocked” she’s been “so happy” with someone for five years.

“I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me,” she said.