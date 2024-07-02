Suki Waterhouse Debuts New Vogue Photo-Shoot Alongside Newborn Daughter

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse in October 2023 Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse has introduced her newborn daughter to the world in a new photo-shoot for British Vogue.

On Tuesday afternoon, the British fashion outlet unveiled its latest cover, in which the singer and actor is seen posing with her baby, whose name she has not disclosed.

In her accompanying interview, Suki revealed that she and her partner, fellow actor Robert Pattinson, had “really planned” their decision to become parents.

Breaking into what Vogue described as “the hugest ear-to-ear smile”, she told the magazine: “One day we looked at each other and said, ‘Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be’.”

“I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’,” she added with a laugh.

Describing the early stages of motherhood as “shocking”, Suki went on to recall how the former Twilight actor was “there with me and like all dads”.

“He was really nervous, but for someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm,” Suki noted, describing the Batman actor as “the dad I could have hoped for”.

Suki also admitted that her initial reaction to the news she was having a baby girl was to phone her mum “in floods of tears”.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I going to have to go through what [you] went through with me?’” she said.

“I was just such a little bitch. [My mum] usually loves telling my terrible teenage stories, but she was like, ’No, no, you were great. You were amazing, you were fine.”

Rumours that Suki and Robert were expecting a baby began last year, when she appeared on stage at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in November.

During her performance, Suki joked to her fans that she wanted to “wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on”, referring to her pregnancy bump.

Back in March, the couple were also photographed pushing a pram while out for a walk in LA.

Suki finally confirmed her new arrival in a heartfelt Instagram post back in April, describing the new addition to her family as her “angel”.