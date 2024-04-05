Suki Waterhouse Finally Confirms She And Robert Pattinson Have Welcomed A Baby With Candid Photo

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson at last year's Met Gala Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse has spoken out to confirm that she and fellow actor Robert Pattinson recently welcomed their first child.

Rumours that Suki and Robert were expecting have been rife since last year, when she appeared on stage at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in November and joked to her fans that she wanted to “wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on”, referring to her pregnancy bump.

More recently, the couple have been photographed pushing a pram while out for a walk in LA.

The Daisy Jones And The Six star finally addressed the speculation head-on in the early hours of Friday morning, when she shared a candid snap of herself breastfeeding on Instagram.

“Welcome to the world angel,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Suki and Robert at a Dior fashion show in 2022 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Suki and Robert have been an item for more than five years, after first being photographed on a date in London back in July 2018.

A year later, the Twilight actor told the Sunday Times about why he prefers to keep his relationships private, insisting: “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better.”

